WORLD
Officials say Bolsonaro may have left Brazil for Florida
SAO PAULO — The office of Brazil’s vice president says he has become acting president, an indication that President Jair Bolsonaro has left the country and will break tradition by skipping the inauguration, Sunday, of his political nemesis, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
The press office of Bolsonaro’s vice president, Gen. Hamilton Mourão, confirmed to journalists he was acting as president. The handoff of power to the vice president occurs whenever Brazil’s president travels abroad.
The Friday edition of the official gazette said that Bolsonaro is headed to Florida, and that several officials were given permission to accompany “the future ex-president” to Miami, between Jan. 1 and Jan. 30, to offer “advice, security and personal support.”
According to flight tracking websites, the Brazilian military’s official airplane left the capital, Brasilia, around 2 p.m., for Orlando.
In Bolsonaro’s absence, it is not clear who will hand over the presidential sash to Lula, on Sunday. Mourão’s press office said that is not part of the vice president’s duties.
Bolsonaro has remained mostly silent since losing the election, Oct. 30. But a few hours before reports of his departure, he addressed the country as president on his social media.
NATION
Drawing nears for $685 million Mega Millions prize
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Mega Millions jackpot increased to $685 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing, giving lottery players a chance to ring in the New Year with an even larger bonus in their bank account.
There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million. That has allowed the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week.
The estimated $685 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which, for Friday night’s drawing, would be an estimated $347.8 million.
The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won, Nov. 8, in California. A winner hasn’t been announced for that record-setting payout.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.
