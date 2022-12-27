WORLD
Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens more injured
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 5:20 am
TOKYO — Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said, Monday.
Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions, since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services and causing 11 deaths, by Saturday. More snowfall over the Christmas weekend brought the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93.
NATION
Authorities identify Mall of America shooting victim
MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities have identified the 19-year-old man who was fatally shot during an altercation at the Mall of America, on Friday evening.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said, Sunday, that Johntae Hudson of St. Paul died of multiple gunshot wounds, just before 8 p.m., Friday, at the mall in Bloomington, Minn.
Police arrested five teenagers in connection with the shooting at a home in St. Louis Park, a Minneapolis suburb, on Saturday. Police Chief Booker Hodges said two of the teens are 18 and three are 17. Hodges said one of the older teens was the shooter but another also may have opened fire.
