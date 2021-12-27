WORLD
Strong tremors strike off Greek island of Crete
ATHENS, Greece — Two tremors with a magnitude of 5.2 and 5.4, respectively, have jolted Greece’s southern islands, but no damage or casualties have been reported so far.
The first tremor, a 5.2-magnitude, struck at 5:15 p.m. (7:15 a.m. PST) east of the island of Crete and at a depth of 5.6 miles, the Institute of Geodynamics reported in Athens.
An even larger tremor of 5.4 magnitude struck at 8:59 p.m. (10:59 a.m. PST) about 15.5 miles northwest of the first, at a depth of 3.9 miles, the Institute of Geodynamics reported.
Pope offers key words for a happy marriage
ROME — Pope Francis sought Sunday to encourage married couples, acknowledging that the pandemic has aggravated some family problems but urging couples to seek help and always remember three key words in a marriage: “Please, thanks and sorry.”
Francis penned a letter to married couples that was released, Sunday, a Catholic feast day commemorating Jesus’ family. It came halfway through a yearlong celebration of the family announced by Francis that is due to conclude in June with a big family rally in Rome.
NATION
Vandalism threatens vintage NYC subway cars
NEW YORK — The celebratory last runs of vintage New York City subway cars could be in jeopardy because of vandalism.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced recently it would run one train of the 1960s-era R-32 cars on four successive Sundays beginning Dec. 19 before they are put on display at the New York Transit Museum in Brooklyn.
The New York Daily News reported, Saturday, that transit workers said someone kicked in one of the cars’ seats, which are irreplaceable, during the first run and that the remaining runs could be canceled.
US church founded in 1800 hold last service
BELLEFONTE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania church with a 221-year history held its final service and is scheduled to close at the end of the year because of declining membership and attendance.
The First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte, which is nearly as old as the borough itself, held the final scheduled service on Christmas Eve after having welcomed generations of families over the course of more than two centuries.
