WORLD
Germany: Call from drunk man leads police to Nazi ‘altar’
BERLIN — Police in eastern Germany said, Thursday, that a call from an intoxicated man led them to a stash of weapons and an altar-like collection of Nazi memorabilia including pictures of Adolf Hitler.
Officers went to the 53-year-old man’s apartment in Limbach-Oberfrohna, near the city of Chemnitz, Tuesday night, after he called police asking for help and leaving a “confused impression.”
They found a collection including knives and bullets and an “altar-like decoration” of objects in the living room, with pictures and symbols from the Nazi era including those of Hitler.
Police said in a statement that the German man was taken to a hospital, and then his apartment searched in the owner’s presence the following day on suspicion of violations of weapons laws.
NATION
Court rules to cancel lease on tribal land
BILLINGS, Mont. — Attorneys for a Louisiana oil and gas company have asked a federal judge to reinstate a drilling lease it held on land considered sacred to Native American tribes in the US and Canada.
The long-disputed energy lease in the Badger-Two Medicine area of northwestern Montana near the Blackfeet Reservation was cancelled in 2016 under then-US Interior Secretary Sally Jewell.
Now, Solenex LLC — the company that held the lease — is arguing that Jewell exceeded her authority and the lease should be reinstated.
