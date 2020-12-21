WORLD
Official: Large car bomb kills nine in Afghan capital
KABUL, Afghanistan — A car bomb blast that rocked Afghanistan’s capital Sunday morning killed at least nine people, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.
Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi told reporters at the site of the attack that the attack wounded around 20 others, including a member of parliament, Khan Mohammad Wardak. Andarabi said the lawmaker was in “good condition.”
The interior minister added that the casualty toll could rise further.
Spyware targets Al-Jazeera reporters’ phones
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dozens of journalists at Al-Jazeera, the Qatari state-owned media company, have been targeted by advanced spyware in an attack likely linked to the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a cybersecurity watchdog reported on Sunday.
Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto said it traced malware that infected the personal phones of 36 journalists, producers, anchors and executives at Al-Jazeera back to the Israel-based NSO Group, which has been widely condemned for selling spyware to repressive governments.
NATION
Chicago’s top attorney resigns over botched raid
CHICAGO — The city of Chicago’s top attorney resigned Sunday in the fallout of a botched police raid on the home of a Black woman who was not allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed.
Corporation Counsel Mark Flessner announced the move in an email to employees, saying he was only recently involved with the legal case connected to police video of the February 2019 wrongful raid on the home of social worker Anjanette Young. Flessner did not say if he was asked to resign.
STATE
Two police officers hurt in shootout in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD — Two police officers were wounded as they exchanged gunfire with a suspect who was fatally shot during a foot chase, authorities said.
The officers responded Friday afternoon in Bakersfield to reports of a possibly suicidal man with a gun, KBAK-TV reported.
When the man pulled the weapon from his waistband, one officer deployed less-lethal foam bullets, which proved ineffective, Bakersfield police said in a statement.
