WORLD
Indian man beaten to death inside Sikh temple
NEW DELHI — A man was beaten to death in the northern Indian city of Amritsar after he allegedly attempted to commit a sacrilegious act inside the historic Golden Temple, one of Sikhs’ most revered shrines.
The incident occurred during the daily evening prayer, on Saturday, media reported, after the man jumped over a railing inside the inner sanctum and attempted to grab a sword that was kept near the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book.
TV footage showed people inside the temple rushing to stop him.
Death toll in southern Pakistan blast jumps to 17
KARACHI, Pakistan — The death toll from a sewer gas blast in Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi jumped to 17 as some critically injured people died, overnight and Sunday, police said.
Initially, 12 people were reported dead and 11 others injured in Saturday’s gas explosion in a sewage system in the commercial hub of Pakistan, Saturday.
NATION
Police: Officer fatally shoots man stabbing girl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A police officer shot and killed a man who was stabbing his ex-wife’s 13-year-old daughter in a North Carolina home, authorities said.
The teenager was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, on Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The girl’s mother fled after the man forced his way into the Charlotte home, police said in a news release. Officers found the man holding the girl at knifepoint and tried to “de-escalate the situation” before he stabbed her, the release said.
Seven bodies found in Minnesota home
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Authorities said, Sunday, that the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died.
Police said the victims included four adults and three children. They were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in Moorhead. Those family members called police.
There were no signs of violence or forced entry into the residence, police said. Authorities are not actively seeking any suspects.
