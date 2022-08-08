WORLD
Police break up Muslim gathering in Kashmir; dozens detained
SRINAGAR, India — Police, on Sunday, detained dozens of people in Indian-controlled Kashmir as they dispersed Shiite Muslims who attempted to participate in processions marking the Muslim month of Muharram.
Scores of Muslims defied severe security restrictions in parts of the main city of Srinagar and took to streets chanting religious slogans. The restrictions include a ban on the Shiite religious procession.
Muharram is among the holiest months for Shiites across the world and includes large processions of mourners beating their chests while reciting elegies and chanting slogans to mourn the death of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein and 72 companions in the battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq.
Sunday’s procession marked the eighth day of Muharram, two days before its peak on the day of Ashura.
In 2020, dozens were injured as Indian forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas to disperse the procession.
Some main Muharram processions have been banned in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir since an armed insurgency broke out, in 1989, demanding the region’s independence from India or its merger with neighboring Pakistan.
NATION
Coroner: Smoke inhalation killed at least five of 10 in fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Authorities say at least half of the 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania died of smoke inhalation.
The Luzerne County coroner’s office said autopsies on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck began, Saturday. Examinations by Dr. Gary Ross were completed on three women, one man and a girl, the office said in a news release, Saturday afternoon.
Determining the manner of death — classifying the deaths as accidents or homicides, for example — for the victims is pending the outcome of the fire investigation, the coroner’s office said. Positive identification of the victims is pending review of medical records, dental records and DNA if required, the coroner’s office said.
State police said seven adults ranging from late teens to age 79 were killed along with children aged five, six and seven.
The county’s district attorney, Sam Sanguedolce, said a preliminary investigation suggests the fire broke out on the front porch, at around 2:30 a.m., on Friday. He said it appears that “the fire started and progressed very quickly, making it very difficult to get out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.