WORLD
Iraq gets back looted ancient artifacts from US, others
BAGHDAD — Over 17,000 looted ancient artifacts recovered from the United States and other countries were handed over to Iraq’s Culture Ministry on Tuesday, a restitution described by the government as the largest in the country’s history.
The majority of the artifacts date back 4,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia and were recovered from the US in a recent trip by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. Other pieces were also returned from Japan, Netherlands and Italy, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in a joint press conference with Culture Minister Hasan Nadhim.
Nadhim said the recovery was “the largest in the history of Iraq” and the product of months of effort between the government and Iraq’s Embassy in Washington.
At least three wounded in Sweden shooting amid rise in violence
HELSINKI — At least three people have been wounded in a shooting in the southern Swedish city of Kristianstad, police said. No suspects have been detained yet, Swedish media reported.
Swedish police received an alert Tuesday afternoon that several loud bangs were heard in one of the districts of the city. Police soon arrived at the scene with several patrols.
According to preliminary information, at least three people were taken to hospital with suspected gunshot wounds, Swedish police say. A man in his 20s, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s have serious injuries, according to police, who added there’s a possibility the number of wounded will still rise.
NATION
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates finalize their divorce
SEATTLE — The divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates has been finalized.
The Microsoft co-founder and his wife announced in May they were ending their 27-year marriage and on Monday a King County Superior Court judge signed the dissolution decree. The New York Times reports the court documents didn’t detail how they would divide their assets.
Bill Gates was formerly the world’s richest person and his fortune is estimated at about $150 billion.
They met after she began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987. The two were married in 1994 in Hawaii.
