WORLD
Fireworks blast at Yerevan market kills two, injures 60
YEREVAN, Armenia — A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area tore through a popular market in Armenia’s capital, on Sunday, killing at least two people, injuring 60 others and setting off a large fire.
Firefighters labored into the night after the early afternoon blast at the Surmalu market to put out the blaze that sent a towering column of thick smoke over the center of Yerevan. Rescue workers and volunteers searched amid still-exploding fireworks for victims who might be trapped under slabs of concrete and twisted metal.
Emergencies Minister Armen Pambukhchyan said the ministry has received 20 reports from people who said they could not locate their relatives after the blast. Ten injured people and one dead victim were pulled from the rubble, according to the national health ministry, which also gave the casualty toll.
Syria says Israeli strikes kill three soldiers, wounds others
DAMASCUS, Syria — Israel launched a missile attack on western and central Syria, Sunday night, killing three soldiers and wounding three others, the Syrian military said in a statement.
The Syrian army said Israel’s military targeted several positions in the coastal province of Tartus and suburbs of the capital Damascus. The military said the missiles were fired by warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon adding that they caused material damage as well.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the Israeli strike targeted a Syrian army air defense base in the area of Abu Afsa.
NATION
Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver
LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop.
Police in Lafayette, La., say the officer was dragged 100 feet, early Sunday morning. Lafayette is about 50 miles west of Baton Rouge.
Officers had tried to stop a car that was driving recklessly downtown, around 1:30 a.m., Lafayette police spokeswoman Sgt. Robin Green said in a news release.
Green said the driver sped away but ran into a roadblock. He then reversed and struck the officer. An officer shot at the car but no one was struck.
