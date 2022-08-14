WORLD
Official: Over 50 deaths from seasonal floods in Sudan
CAIRO — Floods triggered by seasonal torrential rains in Sudan have killed more than 50 people and inundated over 8,170 homes since the rainy season started, a senior police official said, Saturday.
Nineteen fatalities have been recorded in North Kordofan province, followed by Nile River province, which reported seven deaths, said Brig. Gen. Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense. The western Darfur region, which has five provinces, reported 16 deaths, he added.
He did not say when the first causality occurred. Sudan’s rainy season usually starts, in June, and lasts, until September, with floods peaking, in August and September.
NATION
Two killed when small plane crashes on roadway in Illinois
HANNA CITY, Ill. — Two people were killed, Saturday, when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in the small central Illinois community of Hanna City, officials said.
According to officials in Peoria County, the plane crashed at about 12:30 p.m. on Route 116. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said two people who have not been identified were killed and autopsies will be conducted, Monday, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported. There were no immediate reports of any other injuries.
