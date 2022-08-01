WORLD
Report: Prince Charles’ charity got donation from bin Ladens
LONDON — Britain’s Prince Charles is facing more questions over his charities after a newspaper reported that one of his funds accepted a $1.2 million donation from relatives of Osama bin Laden.
The Sunday Times reported that the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund received the money, in 2013, from Bakr bin Laden, patriarch of the large and wealthy Saudi family, and his brother Shafiq. Both are half-brothers of the former al-Qaida leader, who was killed by US special forces in Pakistan, in 2011.
The newspaper said advisers had urged the heir to the throne not to take the donation.
Charles’ Clarence House office disputed that but confirmed the donation had been made. It said the decision to accept the money was taken by the charity’s trustees, not the prince, and “thorough due diligence was undertaken in accepting this donation.”
The fund’s chairman, Ian Cheshire, also said the donation was agreed “wholly” by the five trustees at the time, and “any attempt to suggest otherwise is misleading and inaccurate.”
NATION
Kansas man arrested after two fatal shootings, police chase
LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 51-year-old Kansas man was arrested, Sunday morning, in connection with two fatal overnight shootings in Lawrence after fleeing police and firing on officers during the chase.
Lawrence Police spokeswoman Laura McCabe said in a news release the two shootings were reported, early Sunday morning, just a few blocks apart in the city that is home to the University of Kansas.
The first shooting was reported, around 1 a.m., Sunday, and officers found a critically injured 53-year-old man. He died later at a Kansas City hospital. The second shooting was reported a few blocks away a short time later, and officers found a dead 43-year-old man.
Over the next several hours investigators identified a suspect, but when officers found him, around 6 a.m., he refused to pull over and instead fled police.
The suspect led police on a chase across Lawrence before getting on Kansas Highway 10 and heading toward Kansas City. McCabe said the suspect fired at officers several times as he drove down the highway before hitting stop sticks that an officer from Eudora put out and stopping.
