WORLD
Russian drone strikes hit key Ukrainian port
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian drones on Wednesday hit a Ukrainian port city along the border with Romania, causing significant damage and a huge fire at facilities that are key to Ukrainian grain exports.
The attacks followed the end of a deal with Russia that had allowed Ukrainian shipments to world markets from the Black Sea port of Odesa. Since scrapping the deal, Russia has hammered the country’s ports with strikes, compounding the blow to the key industry.
Foreign nationals evacuated from Niger
NIAMEY, Niger— Foreign nationals departed Niger’s capital on the last of four French military evacuation flights late Wednesday after waiting at the airport for hours, while defense officials of a regional bloc gathered to discuss how to respond to last week’s military coup in the West African nation.
France, Italy and Spain all have announced evacuations of their citizens and other Europeans in the capital, Niamey, following concerns they could become trapped after soldiers detained democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power.
NATION
Man dies after being mauled by 4 large dogs
HILO, Hawaii — A man believed to be in his 70s has died after being mauled by four dogs on Hawaii’s Big Island, police said.
The man was treated by medical personnel at the scene and died while being transported Tuesday to Kona Community Hospital, police said in a statement.
Police were alerted by a witness, who saw the victim being attacked in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates neighborhood by four large dogs. The witness chased the dogs off and called authorities.
Lightning strikes famed Maine lighthouse
PORT CLYDE, Maine — Lightning has knocked out a lighthouse on the Maine coast that was featured in the movie “Forrest Gump.”
The Marshall Point lighthouse, established in 1832, has been dark since Thursday when a lightning strike took out the light and foghorn, and damaged the associated circuitry, said Nat Lyon, director of the Marshall Point Lighthouse and Museum.
“It fried everything. It fried the light, the circuit breakers, the foghorn,” Lyon said Wednesday.
