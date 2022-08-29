WORLD
Notting Hill Carnival returns to London streets after hiatus
LONDON — The annual Notting Hill Carnival has returned to the streets of London for the first time, since 2019, with more than 1 million people expected to take in the music, spectacular parades, dancing and food offerings at Europe’s largest street party, on Sunday and Monday.
The carnival traces its history back to 1958, when Trinidadian human rights activist Claudia Jones began organizing a gathering to unify the community after a series of racially motivated attacks on West Indians in west London’s Notting Hill neighborhood.
NATION
Police: Houston tenant kills three others, set fire to lure them
HOUSTON — A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning, after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Officers fatally shot the gunman.
The incident happened at about 1 a.m., Sunday, in a mixed industrial-residential neighborhood in southwest Houston. Police and fire crews responded to the apartment house after reports of the fire, police Chief Troy Finner said.
The gunman opened fire, possibly with a shotgun, on the other tenants as they emerged from the house, Finner said.
