Diana’s car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
LONDON — A car driven by Princess Diana, in the 1980s, sold for $764,000 at auction, Saturday, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death.
Silverstone Auctions said there was “fierce bidding” for the black Ford Escort RS Turbo before the sale closed. The UK buyer, whose name was not disclosed, paid a 12.5% buyer’s premium on top of the selling price, according to the classic car auction house.
Britain and Diana’s admirers worldwide are preparing to mark a quarter century since her death. She died in a high-speed car crash in Paris, on Aug. 31, 1997.
NATION
US agents in Memphis seize shipped ancient Egyptian artifact
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal agents in Memphis have seized a potentially 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian artifact that was shipped in from Europe.
US Customs and Border Protection says they intercepted the Egyptian canopic jar lid of the funeral deity named Imsety, on Aug. 17. The jars were used to hold the internal organs of mummies.
Experts at the University of Memphis Institute of Egyptian Art and Archaeology helped determine the artifact’s authenticity. The agency says the lid is likely from 1069 B.C. to 653 B.C.
