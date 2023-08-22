WORLD
Firefighters in Canada stop more wildfire losses
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Canadian firefighters prevented wildfires from destroying more structures in a scenic region of British Columbia and stepped up their defense of a territorial capital threatened by flames, authorities said Monday as the prospect of rain raised hopes for the effort to contain the blazes.
Fire Chief Jason Broland said fire crews made more progress in the West Kelowna area known as a summer destination for families. He reported no new property losses in the previous 24 hours and said the biggest challenge now is the region’s poor air quality, which he described as “choking.”
NATION
Court: Alabama can enforce ban of puberty blockers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal appeals court ruled Monday that Alabama can enforce a ban outlawing the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender children, the second such appellate victory for gender-affirming care restrictions that have been adopted by a growing number of Republican-led states.
A three-judge panel of the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a judge’s temporary injunction against enforcing the law. The judge has scheduled trial for April 2 on whether to permanently block the law.
Dentist sentenced in killing of wife while on safari
DENVER — A judge has handed down a sentence of life in prison and over $15 million in penalties to a wealthy dentist who killed his wife at the end of an African safari.
Larry Rudolph was sentenced Monday in a Denver federal court for murder in the 2016 death of Bianca Rudolph as well as for mail fraud. He cashed in nearly $5 million in insurance policies for his wife, allege prosecutors who say he wanted to live a lavish retirement with his longtime girlfriend using the money.
Sheriff pleads guilty to groping TV judge
A Georgia sheriff pleaded guilty Monday to groping TV Judge Glenda Hatchett, who recalled being so stunned that she froze when the lawman grabbed and squeezed her breast at a hotel bar last year during a law enforcement conference.
Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody pleaded guilty in Cobb County State Court to a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery and was sentenced to a year on probation, news outlets reported. He also resigned from the office he had held since 2017.
