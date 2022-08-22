WORLD
Floods, landslides leave 40 dead in northern India
WORLD
NEW DELHI — At least 40 people have died and others are missing in flash floods triggered by intense monsoon rains in northern India, over the past three days, officials said, Sunday.
The rains inundated hundreds of villages, swept away mud houses, flooded roads and destroyed bridges in some parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand states. The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that heavy to very heavy rain would continue to fall in the region, for the next two days.
An official government release, Sunday, said landslides and flooding in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, over the last three days, killed at least 36 people.
NATION
Montgomery to mark 66th anniversary of Bus Boycott
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Montgomery is marking the 66th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott with a series of celebrations and events, next week.
Rosa Parks, an African-American woman, was arrested, Dec. 1, 1955, after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery. Her action helped ignite the yearlong boycott of the bus system by Black passengers and ushered in the civil rights movement.
Browder v. Gayle, a lawsuit filed on behalf of women who had also been mistreated on city buses, led to the court ruling that the segregated bus system was unconstitutional.
Two years ago, the city placed a statue of Parks near the spot where she is believed to have boarded the bus.
