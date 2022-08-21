WORLD
Chemical tanker, cargo ship crash near Japan
TOKYO — A Japanese chemical tanker ship crashed into a cargo ship off the coast of southwestern Japan, the coast guard said, Saturday.
No one was injured among the six Japanese crew members aboard the tanker Ryoshinmaru and 14 Chinese crew members aboard the Belize-registered cargo ship Xin Hai 99.
The crash, early Saturday, was under investigation and both ships were anchored in the area, about 2.2 miles off the coast of Wakayama prefecture, according to a Kushimoto Coast Guard official.
Some oil leaked from the engine area of the cargo ship, which initially started to sink, but it was brought under control, the official said.
Bus collision at accident site leaves 15 dead in Turkey
ISTANBUL — A passenger bus collided, Saturday, with emergency teams handling an earlier road accident in southern Turkey, leaving at least 15 people dead and nearly two dozen injured, officials said.
Three firefighters, two paramedics and two journalists were among those killed on the highway between Gaziantep and Nizip, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted. The other eight fatalities were on the bus, he added.
Gaziantep Gov. Davut Gul said 22 other people were injured in the incident.
Television footage showed an ambulance with severe damage to its rear while the bus lay on its side alongside the highway.
NATION
Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast
MEXICO CITY — A potential tropical storm was heading for the US-Mexico border area, Saturday, and could cause rains and flash flooding in northeastern Mexico and south Texas.
The US National Hurricane Center in Miami said that potential Tropical Cyclone Four was located about 165 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande, known as the Rio Bravo in Mexico.
That area includes the Mexican border city of Matamoros and Brownsville, Texas.
The disturbance was moving northwest at 13 mph, and could become a tropical storm before hitting land, late Saturday.
The system had winds reaching near 35 mph.
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for a stretch of the lower Texas Gulf Coast and part of Mexico’s northeast shoreline.
