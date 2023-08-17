WORLD
British Museum fires staffer over missing items
LONDON — The British Museum said Wednesday that a member of its staff has been dismissed after items dating back as far as the 15th century BC were found to be missing, stolen or damaged.
The museum said it has also ordered an independent review of security and a “vigorous program to recover the missing items.”
The stolen artifacts include gold jewelry and gems of semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD.
NATION
Maui schools reopening, traffic moving again
LAHAINA, Hawaii — Public schools on Maui started the process of reopening and a major access road reopened in signs of recovery a week after wildfires demolished a historic town and killed over 100 people, even as officials raised concerns Wednesday that the very young and old were among the dead on Hawaii’s second-largest island.
At least three schools untouched by flames in Lahaina, where entire neighborhoods were reduced to ash, were still being assessed after sustaining wind damage, said Hawaii Department of Education superintendent Keith Hayashi. The campuses will open when they’re deemed safe.
Former fundraiser for Rep. Santos faces charges
NEW YORK — A former fundraiser for US Rep. George Santos was indicted Wednesday on federal charges that he impersonated a high-ranking congressional aide while soliciting contributions for the New York Republican’s campaign.
Sam Miele, 27, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in an alleged scheme to defraud donors and obtain money for Santos under false pretenses.
NC lawmakers override veto of LGBTQ+ limits bill
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Senate and House voted minutes apart Wednesday to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill limiting LGBTQ+ instruction in the early grades, immediately making it law.
The law, which is expected to face a legal challenge, requires public school teachers in most circumstances to alert parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun. It also bans instruction about gender identity and sexuality in K-4 classrooms.
