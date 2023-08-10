WORLD
2 dead in Russian attack on Ukrainian city
TALLINN, Estonia— A Russian rocket attack on Wednesday killed two people and wounded at least seven others in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, which is near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials said.
Although regional governor Yuriy Malashko initially said three people died in the attack on a residential area, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko later said two people died and one other person had been resuscitated.
Sudan fighting is driving country to collapse
UNITED NATIONS — Nearly four months of brutal fighting is driving Sudan to collapse with millions of people trapped in a “humanitarian calamity” and the possibility of a new ethnic conflict spilling into the region, UN officials said Wednesday.
The dire briefings to the UN Security Council by Assistant Secretary-General Martha Pobee and the UN humanitarian agency’s operations director, Edem Wosornu, painted a grim picture of escalating clashes and no sign of an end to the conflict.
NATION
President limits investments in Chinese tech
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday to block and regulate high-tech US-based investments going toward China — a move the administration said was targeted but it also reflected an intensifying competition between the world’s two biggest powers.
The order covers advanced computer chips, micro electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence. Senior administration officials said that the effort stemmed from national security goals rather than economic interests, and that the categories it covered were intentionally narrow in scope.
Man suspected of threatening Biden shot, killed
PROVO, Utah — An armed Utah man accused of making threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president was expected to land in the state Wednesday, authorities said.
Special agents were trying to serve a warrant on the home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson in Provo, south of Salt Lake City, when the shooting happened at 6:15 a.m., the FBI said in a statement.
