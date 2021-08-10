WORLD
Indonesian volcano churns out fresh clouds of ash, lava
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia — A volcanic eruption on Indonesia’s turbulent Mount Merapi churned and boiled Monday, sending renewed flows of lava and ash down its slopes for a second day.
Pyroclastic flows — avalanches of rock, ash and volcanic gas — burst from the mountain’s actively growing lava dome inside the crater.
The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) peak is near Yogyakarta, an ancient city of several hundred thousand people embedded in a large metro area on the island of Java. The city is a center of Javanese culture and a seat of royal dynasties going back centuries.
NATION
R&B star R Kelly jurors summoned for trial
NEW YORK — After several delays, the first phase of the sex trafficking trial of R&B hitmaker R. Kelly started Monday with jury selection in New York City.
Lingering health threats caused by the Coronavirus pandemic and a shakeup of Kelly’s defense team pushed the trial into the summer, nearly two years after he was charged with abusing women and girls for nearly two decades.
