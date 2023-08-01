WORLD
Our bears are real, Chinese zoo says
BEIJING — A zoo in eastern China is denying suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans circulated online.
The sun bears from Malaysia are smaller than other bears and look different but are the real thing, the Hangzhou Zoo said Monday on its social media account.
“Some people think I stand like a person,” said the posting, written from the bear’s point of view. “It seems you don’t understand me very well.”
NATION
Mar-a-Lago manager appears in court
MIAMI — The property manager of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate made his first court appearance on Monday facing charges in the classified documents case against the former president, but he did not enter a plea because he has not found a Florida-based attorney to represent him.
Carlos De Oliveira is accused of scheming with Trump to try to delete security footage sought by investigators probing the former president’s hoarding of classified documents at his Palm Beach club. De Oliveira was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the ex-president’s valet, Walt Nauta, and faces charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and lying to investigators.
Child, 8, survives cougar attack in national park
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — An 8-year-old child survived a cougar attack with minor injuries while camping in Olympic National Park in Washington state over the weekend.
“The cougar casually abandoned its attack after being yelled and screamed at by the child’s mother,” the National Park Service said in a statement. After being assessed by park personnel, the child, who was not identified, went to a hospital for further evaluation.
Record-breaking heat in Phoenix expected to end
PHOENIX — A hellish and historic 31-day run of temperatures cracking 110 degrees in Phoenix appeared headed for a welcome end on Monday, as monsoon rains moved through the region from Mexico.
The relief wasn’t all that great — the day’s highs were forecast near 108 degrees — and the heat was expected to rise past 110 again later in the week. But residents and visitors were taking what they could get.
