LOS ANGELES — Karen Bass, the first Black woman elected Los Angeles mayor, sketched her vision, Thursday, to reform the scandal-plagued City Hall and solve an out-of-control homeless crisis.
A day after her historic victory over billionaire developer Rick Caruso, Bass appeared before cheering supporters in the sun-soaked courtyard at the headquarters of a women’s philanthropic group, where she let slip a bit of relief the contest was over.
“That was a tough campaign,” said Bass, a Democratic congresswoman.
She takes office, Dec. 12, as the City Council faces a racism scandal that led to the resignation of its former president and calls for the resignation of two more members. More than 40,000 people are homeless, and there is widespread anxiety over crime that has ranged from daytime robberies on city sidewalks to smash-and-grab thefts at luxury stores.
Trash-strewn homeless encampments and rusty RVs can be found in virtually every neighborhood in the nation’s second-largest city.
Flashing a beaming smile, Bass struck a tone of unity, with a multi-ethnic crowd of staffers and supporters arrayed behind her that broke into chants of “Karen! Karen!”
