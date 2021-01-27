The other day I received one of those compliments that makes a reporter uneasy. An Iraq war battle buddy called me “the only newsman he ever trusted.”
It happens the Army brother was a National Guard soldier and a good one. His day job outside the Guard was as a corrections officer, prison guard.
These aren’t easy days for trust. We know we do not place much trust in politicians. We tailor our views on trust according to the tribe we choose and the party we pick.
With vaccines coming, distrust is high against experts and medical people, which is a shame, because we need the vaccines,and must put trust in our healers.
Now we had an insurrection, an extremist mob overrunning our Capitol, desecrating democracy, looking for leaders to take hostage and hang.
Afterward, while the mess was being cleaned up, the US military, had to vet National Guard troops deployed to ensure they did not harbor extremist beliefs and could be trusted not to launch an “insider attack” while securing President Biden’s inauguration.
So, trust is at a low, after hearing “fake news” and “enemy of the people” for four years. It’s been 50 years since Walter Cronkite was “the most trusted man in America” and President Lyndon Baines Johnson said, “If I’ve lost Cronkite, I’ve lost America.”
So, when the Guard brother said he trusted me, I nust say it felt good. And unsettling. As for him, I would trust him, yes, with my life. And I did. I assign a lot of trust to the troops, believing we had each other’s back — and we didn’t care who the other voted for. The idea that is changing, or has changed, sickens me.
One of my news buddies Andrew Shackley, was one of several terrific former Valley Press entertainment editors. Both of us are classic film buffs. Andrew asked recently if I ever saw “The Story of G.I. Joe.” I was surprised I had not. The movie, released in 1945, was the story of war correspondent Ernie Pyle.
Reporters who went to war routinely revere Pyle. He was our gold standard and a helluva writer, who told the G.I.’s story, thus “The Story of G.I. Joe.”
Pyle was killed in action near the end of World War II. He was gone by the time the movie that starred Burgess Meredith and Robert Mitchum was released. By that time, he slogged across North Africa, Europe and the Pacific, humping his own gear and typewriter and telling “The Story of G.I. Joe.”
When the average WWII infantry dogface wasn’t old enough to drink a legal beer, Pyle was an old man of 43, trying to live to 44. The troops of World War II loved “Ernie,” because he wrote it the way it was for them in the field — dirty, miserable, among the scared and the brave.
It was an honest film, except that old Hollywood never showed how cruelly young men and civilians were killed. The director, William Wellman, was a World War I combat veteran. He took pains to show in glorious black-and-white how dirty, hard and miserable the G.I.’s lot was.
At the time of his death in 1945, Pyle was among the best-known American war correspondents. His syndicated column was published in 400 daily and 300 weekly newspapers nationwide, the mostly trustworthy online encyclopedia Wikipedia notes.
President Harry Truman said of Pyle, “No man in this war has so well told the story of the American fighting man as American fighting men wanted it told.”
Within the last months of history’s biggest war, he was killed by a shot to the head from a Japanese machine gun on a rock called Ie Shima. Troops erected a makeshift memorial with the marker inscribed “At this spot the 77th Infantry Division lost a buddy, Ernie Pyle.” His remains are interred at the National Cemetery on Oahu.
Pyle earned his readers’ and story subjects’ trust with every column inch he wrote. What we are beginning to realize now are the consequences of living without trust. If we ever are to regain a measure of that confidence in each other’s good intentions, we are going to have to learn to give each other the benefit of the doubt. It will not be easy.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he deployed with local National Guard troops to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans and community health issues.
