Impulse Space is developing a Mars lander in the race for the first commercial mission to the planet. The company has expanded its rocket engine testing activities at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

MOJAVE — Impulse Space, a company developing spacecraft to provide on-orbit maneuvering and has joined the race for the first commercial mission to Mars, is expanding its presence at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

On Tuesday, the airport Board of Directors approved an expanded lease in the test site area on the airport’s north side for the El Segundo-based firm.

