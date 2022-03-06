PALMDALE — The Amargosa Creek Trail in Palmdale will see improvements under a $1 million grant from Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District.
The grant is one of 30 awarded that use $26 million in funds from Measure A to improve parks and open space facilities countywide. The Measure A parcel tax was passed by voters, in 2016, to provide funding for parks and open space.
The trail grant was awarded under the category of City Natural Lands, Local Beaches, Water Conservation and Protection. It will help fund improvements to the trail, establish trailheads, and add amenities, such as tables, educational signage, fitness equipment, and bicycle repair infrastructure. It will also include planting native drought tolerant vegetation to sequester greenhouse gases and reduce a heat island effect.
“These grants are important as we continue to improve our city’s parks and amenities to enhance the overall quality of life for our residents,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a release announcing the grant award. “Council has asked staff to seek out these opportunities and they did an outstanding job of identifying our needs and pursing the appropriate grant funds.”
The trail grant is in addition to another $1 million Measure A grant awarded to the city, for expansion and improvements to the pool at Marie Kerr Park.
The expansion of the west pool deck area will allow space for bleachers and for swimmers to gather. It will also provide better connectivity with the adjacent Recreation Center and improve Americans with Disability Act accessibility, according to the grant application.
During the grant application period, 42 applications were submitted and reviewed by nine-member evaluation panel. A total of 30 were approved for funding, including two from Palmdale, one of only a few agencies to receive more than one award.
