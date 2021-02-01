LANCASTER — The City Council unanimously awarded an approximately $5.3 million public works construction project to Valencia-based C.A. Rasmussen for improvements along Avenue J from 25th to 20th streets west.
The Phase I local streets are part of the corridor improvements for State Route 138 (State Route 14) funded in part by Measure R “highway equity” funds intended to improve and enhance the interchanges at avenues J, K, G, L and M.
Measure R was the half-cent sales tax increase approved by Los Angeles County voters in November 2008 to pay for transportation projects and improvements. Lancaster secured more than $120 million dollars from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority to improve and enhance the interchanges
“With each one of these projects you’re going to see a wide range of right-of-way improvements, anything from handicap ramps, sidewalks, curb, gutter, retaining walls (and) bridge widening,” Senior construction manager Mike Livingston said during a presentation at the City Council’s Tuesday meeting. “We run the full gamut on these projects in terms of what’s going to be improved.”
The project will see a “full rehab” of Avenue J from 25th to 15th streets west that includes asphalt concrete resurfacing, striping, traffic signal upgrades, median, landscaping and pedestrian improvements. Similar work will be performed along 20 th Street West from avenues J to J-8.
The first phase of the project is expected to take about six months. The City submitted design plans for the Phase 2 Caltrans freeway portion of the project that will include widening the northbound 20th Street West off-ramp from the Antelope Valley Freeway near The Home Depot.
“We’re trying to improve traffic operations and how cars interface with the local traffic that includes both pedestrians and bikes,” Livingston said.
