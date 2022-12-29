LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay Irvine-based design firm Huitt-Zollars about $416,851 for architectural and engineering services for improvements to the future Public Safety building on Sierra Highway.
The City Council unanimously approved a task order for the project at the Dec. 13 meeting.
Lancaster purchased the building, at 44811 Sierra Highway, from the Antelope Valley Union High School District, in June, for approximately $1.75 million. The 29,623 square-foot building previously served as the District’s administrative headquarters. It was in need of renovation and repairs prior to the city’s occupancy.
“As the city continues to expand its public safety efforts and plans for the hybrid policing model, acquiring the property that is located closer to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and a few blocks away from City Hall is a logical decision,” a staff report said.
The need for additional office space was apparent with the renovation of City Hall underway, the report said. The extra space will be used for the storage of material for the Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services Department.
The city requested proposals for the project from five firms on a pre-qualified list to provide architectural and engineering design services for the renovation and repairs. Huitt-Zollars was the only firm to submit a proposal for the project.
The firm’s design responsibilities include design and construction contract documents for fencing of the parking lot, fiber extension, replacing all cabling with category 6a and restroom repairs, according to the task order.
The work shall also include roof assessment, structural assessment including roof and mezzanine and existing cubicle assessment and minimal level programming to seat the staff, the task order said.
