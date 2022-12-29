Public Safety building

Improvements are coming to the future City of Lancaster Public Safety building on Sierra Highway, thanks to a city agreement with an Irvine-based design firm. The building previously belonged to the Antelope Valley Union High School District.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press files

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay Irvine-based design firm Huitt-Zollars about $416,851 for architectural and engineering services for improvements to the future Public Safety building on Sierra Highway.

The City Council unanimously approved a task order for the project at the Dec. 13 meeting.

