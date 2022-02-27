PALMDALE — The pool at Marie Kerr Park is slated for improvement, thanks to a $1 million grant from Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District.
The grant, announced Wednesday, is one of 30 awarded that use $26 million in funds from Measure A to improve parks and open space facilities countywide. The Measure A parcel tax was passed by voters in 2016 to provide funding for parks and open space.
“In rural and urban communities alike, parks play an important role in enhancing physical and mental health,” said Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Antelope Valley. “These grant awards align with my priorities for our communities and support the Board of Supervisors’ commitment to provide fair and convenient access to parks and open space.”
In Palmdale, the grant funds will be used to complete expansion of the west pool deck area at Marie Kerr Park, allowing space for bleachers and for swimmers to gather, Deputy Public Works Director Lynn Glidden said.
The expansion will also provide better connectivity with the adjacent Recreation Center and improve Americans with Disability Act accessibility, according to the grant application.
The additional space around the pool will also benefit rental of the pool for parties and events, Glidden said.
The grant will cover the whole of the project, including the design and some minor modifications to the environmental document covering the park, she said.
City officials hope to have the project completed by next spring, she said.
The pool was originally built using funds from Palmdale’s 2002 ballot measure to provide funding for parks and recreation facilities. It was originally intended to be an indoor pool, but budget constraints and permitting restrictions meant the enclosure was cut.
The expansion possible with this grant is a step toward that original plan for an enclosed pool, Glidden said.
