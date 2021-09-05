PALMDALE — With the last piece of funding in place, Palmdale is set to begin construction on major improvements to a stretch of Avenue R.
The city announced this week it had been awarded $5.2 million by the California Transportation Commission for the Complete Streets and Safe Routes to School project on Avenue R.
“Avenue R has some challenges,” Deputy City Manager Mike Behen said.
The project will expand Avenue R between Sierra Highway and 25th Street East, to make it a complete five-lane arterial, with two lanes in each direction and a middle left turn lane.
It will also fill in gaps in the sidewalks, add bike lanes and improve curb ramps to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. The bike lanes will connect to the Sierra Highway bike path, officials said.
The improved thoroughfare will comply with Complete Street standards and provide safer routes to schools for children who must currently contend with a lack of sidewalks and little buffer from traffic.
Four schools with approximately 6,000 students are in the project area and improved signage and other safety features in school zones are included in the project.
The area is already highly used by pedestrians, including a large number of students, and the improvements will make it safer, with sidewalks and bike lanes providing a buffer from traffic.
The changes are also designed to slow traffic on the street and open it to all modes of transportation, whether by car, bus, bike or walking, Behen said.
The latest in state funding is thanks in part to SB 1 gas taxes.
The city has worked to maximize funding sources such as grants to pay for the $14 million overall cost of the Avenue R project, Behen said.
With this latest funding, the project is getting ready to bid for the construction phase later this year, with construction projected to start in March. It is anticipated to take about a year to complete.
Construction costs are $8.5 million of the total project costs, according to Behen.
In addition to the Avenue R funding, the city announced an award from the California Transportation Commission of $147.4 million toward an extensive project to improve the Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and the Kern County line at Avenue A.
This project will include the replacement of distressed lanes and shoulders, and upgrade guardrails, ramps, sign panels, curb ramps, traffic loop detectors and facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies, according to a Caltrans statement.
