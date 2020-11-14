PALMDALE — The City completed a $231,000 all-inclusive improvement project to upgrade and replace the children’s playground and adult fitness stations at Marie Kerr Park.
The Marie Kerr Park playground is the first all-inclusive playground in the City. The playground project included removing and replacing the existing 25-year-old equipment with all-inclusive pieces, which includes ramps for accessibility, and provides opportunities for children and adults of all abilities to interact together through play.
Some of the playground amenities include shadow play, harnessed swings, swinging, climbing, and sliding activities, play structures to promote core strength, and other sensory-rich features. The new fitness stations meet today’s accessibility standards and will entice park users of all ages to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
“This project aims to improve the park’s inclusivity and make play possible for everyone in our community,” Parks and Recreation Director Keri Smith said. “This newly renovated playground will offer a fresh and welcoming outdoor environment where children and adults of all abilities can play, socialize and dream together.”
The City applied for and was awarded grant funding from the California Park & Recreation Society’s 2019 Statewide Healthy Play Initiative to assist with financing the project with the goal of incorporating best practice designs for active behavior.
Each playground funded by the initiative will be designated as a National Demonstration Site by PlayCore. National Demonstration Sites are part of a nationwide research project to collect anonymous usage data about the park and its long-term impact in a local community. Visit www.playcore.com/cprs to learn more about PlayCore.
For details, call 661-267-5611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.