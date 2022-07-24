SAN DIEGO — The National Association of Immigration Judges, on Thursday, asked the federal government to restore its union recognition after the Trump administration stripped its official status and the system’s chief judge resigned after two years on the job.
The two developments come at a critical time for the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, which runs the courts.
The judges’ backlog of immigration cases has tripled to 1.8 million since 2017. Cases for people who are not detained take several years to resolve.
Tracy Short, who was named chief immigration judge, in June 2020, by then-Attorney General William Barr, said in a message to immigration judges that his decision to step down, as of July 30, was “difficult and not one that I envisioned I would be making.”
Short, a longtime government attorney with extensive experience in immigration, did not explain why he was leaving in the message, which was obtained by The Associated Press. Kathryn Mattingly, a spokeswoman for the Executive Office for Immigration Review, confirmed that Short resigned.
Sen. Chuck Grassley and Rep. Jim Jordan, top Republicans on the Senate and House Judiciary Committees, wrote Attorney General Merrick Garland last week about news reports that “multiple” judges appointed during the Trump administration were recently ousted.
They claimed some departures were due to ”the result of a coordinated effort between the Biden-Harris Administration and far-left immigration advocates.” Mattingly did not immediately provide responses to questions about those allegations.
The National Association of Immigration Judges, which was founded, in 1971, and has long sought more independence from the Justice Department, was a frequent target of Trump administration officials who said judges took too much time to decide cases.
His administration ordered each judge to complete 700 cases annually in return for satisfactory performance reviews, a target that was scrapped during the Biden administration.
The Federal Labor Relations Authority stripped the National Association of Immigration Judges of its official status, siding with the Trump administration that judges were akin to management employees without collective bargaining rights.
