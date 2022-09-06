Journalist Killed

Jeff German, host of “Mobbed Up,” poses with Planet Hollywood, formerly the Aladdin, in the background on the Strip in Las Vegas, in 2021. Authorities say German, a Las Vegas investigative reporter has been stabbed to death outside his home and police are searching for a suspect.

 K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police released surveillance images, Monday, of a possible suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper’s investigative reporter, although the images don’t show the person’s full face.

The images distributed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a person wearing a wide straw hat, bright orange reflective long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and carrying a black or dark blue shoulder bag.

