Graffiti and illegally dumped trash are two crimes that bedevil civilization, and local governments are working to prevent both in eastern Kern communities.
Kern County supervisors recently changed the way folks who dump their trash on other people’s property will be punished.
Up until now, these criminals have been charged with a misdemeanor, which initiated a long, slow bureaucratic court process to collect fines.
The new process allows county officials to issue administrative citations, a speedier process that allows the county to collect fines of up to $1,000 from violators.
County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop told the Bakersfield Californian that funds collected under the new process will be used to pay the costs of enforcing anti-dumping regulations.
Trashman
Back when the late Don Maben was southeast Kern’s county supervisor, he appointed a young man from Tehachapi whose sole duty was to go after illegal dumping violators, which he did with a passion. I recall calling him directly when I either spotted a violation or received a call on the Mojave Chamber of Commerce phone line about a problem.
During those years, Mary Beth Garrison of Tehachapi managed an organization called Keep Kern Clean, which regularly organized community events when residents would spend a Saturday chopping weeds and picking up trash dumped by people too lazy to take it to the dump.
Don was always there on those days to help collect trash and chop weeds.
Wheelie bin
Speaking of taking trash to the dump, each Tuesday afternoon I roll my Waste Management “wheelie bin” about 10 feet from my garage door to a spot along our alley.
The following afternoon I roll it back into its spot in the garage.
I have friends who make the long trek to the Mojave-Rosamond trash dump every week or so, claiming they are “saving money” over using the trash service. Yeah, right.
Some folks just take their trash out in the desert and dump it, which is against the law and costs everyone to clean it up, regardless of how much money is collected in fines.
Big items
Big items, like appliances and furniture, are often what we see dumped along the road.
These items can be taken to the dump and also to a special collection station on the Mojave Air and Space Port on special days.
That station is there to collect chemicals and other items generated by Spaceport tenants. Watch local newspapers for information on dates.
Back in those days I usually knew when the trash truck came down the alley because I could hear it.
These days the trucks are so quiet I usually just wait until about 4 p.m. to bring the bin back in the garage.
Years ago trash trucks were horribly noisy, so bad that their squealing brakes could be heard all over town. Which was a problem because they collected trash around oh-dark-thirty and woke everyone up, especially in those pre-air conditioning days when most folks had their windows open.
The new trucks almost glide quietly along.
Graffiti
After a long absence, graffiti is raising its ugly head in our communities.
The county and East Kern cities have people available to clean up graffiti.
The best way to eliminate graffiti vandalism is to clean it up as quickly as possible.
What that does is discourage the criminals who apply this stuff when their “masterpieces” quickly disappear.
I consider graffiti a form of vandalism, which is a crime.
I am aware that some ivory tower types consider it “art.”
I often wonder what these dimwits would think if they woke up some morning with this crap smeared all over their property.
At a Rosamond Town Council meeting I attended years ago, a resident complained about the railroad cars parked along Sierra Highway — not the cars themselves, but the ugly graffiti all over them. He had a point. Graffiti on rail cars creates a special problem for railroads because it covers up car numbers and other data on the railcars.
Removing graffiti
Graffiti can be removed by the property owner or, in unincorporated communities, by the county. It can be painted over, preferably with a paint the matches existing paint, or, in the case of decorative stone surfaces, by sandblasting.
According to the county graffiti website, its Graffiti-Off program provides prompt graffiti removal for residents and business-owners in the unincorporated areas of Kern County.
The ultimate goal of the Graffiti-Off program is a graffiti-free community. Do not try to stop a vandal; instead, contact the Graffiti-Off program and file a report.”
Graffiti can be reported by calling the county Graffiti Hot Line at 32-ERASE (323-7273). A form for reporting graffiti is available by Googling “Kern County Graffiti-Off.” According to the site, approximately 80% of graffiti is gang or tagger graffiti. Graffiti is the most common type of property vandalism (35%). Graffiti damage up to $400 is punishable by up to one year in jail, a $10,000 fine, or both, and Graffiti damage in excess of $400 is a Felony, and punishable by up to three years in state prison, a $50,000 fine, or both.
Leaving California?
While recent statistics reveal that more people are leaving California than are moving here, a recent phone call to the Mojave Chamber of Commerce suggests the opposite, at least locally. A gentleman from Arizona, the destination for many folks leaving this state, is seeking a place to park his fifth-wheel travel trailer in the Mojave area.
He has taken a job at Soledad Mountain Mining southwest of Mojave and has been unable to find a vacancy at any of the trailer and RV parks in the area. They’re all full. He’s coming anyway, hoping to find a spot for his rig.
Welcome to Mojave.
And to 2021.
