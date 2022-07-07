PALMDALE — While certainly present, it appears the illegal fireworks activity in Palmdale was somewhat down, this year, perhaps thanks to the nearly 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated.
The number of reports of illegal fireworks and the number of citations were down, this year, while the amount of illegal fireworks confiscated was significantly greater, at 957.5 pounds.
“We took it as, that meant that we got all those off the street before they had a chance to go up in the air and be used by someone,” Palmdale Public Safety Supervisor Kery German said.
Palmdale’s compliance team, together with the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, issued 45 citations, all for initial violations. These violations come with $2,500 fines.
Last year, the city issued close to 80 citations during the July Fourth holiday period.
Calls to report illegal fireworks were down somewhat, as well, at 117, and the city left 35 door hangers at locations where illegal fireworks use had been reported.
The illegal fireworks, ones without the state fire marshal seal, are those that shoot up in the air and make loud noises.
Anecdotally, this year seems to have been quieter all around.
“Everybody that we’ve communicated with … we have found this year was quite a bit quieter,” German said, outside of some areas of heavy activity.
The activity also appeared to be primarily confined to the holiday weekend, German said, as opposed to being spread over weeks.
“We’re hoping the weekend was the end of it,” she said. “At least they’re keeping it to that one day, or that one weekend. It’s significantly more tolerable.”
Enforcement efforts will continue, with late night and early morning patrols, she said.
Residents may still report illegal firework activity, whenever it occurs, by calling the code enforcement office’s 24-hour phone line at 661-267-5234. Residents may also call the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400 or use www.lacrimestoppers.org to report locations.
Figures for fireworks enforcement in Lancaster were not available, Wednesday, from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The city of Lancaster does not issue administrative citations itself.
Lost pets, ones that had run from the sound of fireworks, arrived at the local animal care center, which is already overwhelmed by a large number of animals recovered in Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department operations on illegal marijuana operations.
The holiday activity just emphasizes the need for pet owners to microchip their pets — a requirement in Palmdale — and outfit them with collars with identification year-round, German said.
