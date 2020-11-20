SAN DIEGO — US border authorities stopped people entering the country illegally from Mexico more than 69,000 times in October, the sixth straight monthly increase and the highest level since July 2019.
Mark Morgan, acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner, said deteriorating economic conditions were driving more people to come to the United States.
There have also been large numbers of repeat crossers since March, when US authorities began expelling people entering the county illegally under pandemic-related authority without an opportunity to seek asylum. Mexicans and many Central Americans are sent back to Mexico, the vast majority within two hours.
Recidivism rates — or the percentage of people caught who had tried at least once in the previous year — was 37% across the border for those expelled from March through September, according to CBP. Many were Mexican adults traveling alone.
Morgan told reporters that border authorities had more than 69,000 encounters in October.
