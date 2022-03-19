LOS ANGELES — A close friend and supporter of a Nebraska congressman told a federal jury, Friday, that he acted as a middleman in a plot that funneled $30,000 from a Nigerian-born billionaire to the Republican lawmaker’s reelection campaign through straw donors.
On the third day of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s trial in US District Court in Los Angeles, Toufic Baaklini said that he received the cash from the son of businessman Gilbert Chagoury, the source of the funds. He testified that he then left the cash in an envelope in the car of an LA-based doctor to distribute for the 2016 Fortenberry fundraiser in the city.
Baaklini is a central figure in the case in which the nine-term congressman faces charges that he lied to and misled federal investigators about the illegal contributions, which he denies. Prosecutors have described Baaklini as a US-based businessman and Chagoury consultant who later agreed to cooperate with federal officials.
Under questioning from prosecutor J. Jamari Buxton, Baaklini, who then headed a Washington-based group working to end the persecution of Christians in the Middle East, said he was aware that it was illegal under federal law for Chagoury, who is not a US citizen, to donate to US elections.
Baaklini also said he knew it was illegal to donate campaign money under someone else’s name.
Fortenberry’s attorneys have argued that the case is a setup built on concocted evidence, and the congressman had no knowledge of the scheme to help finance his reelection bid.
Baaklini described himself as a close friend of Fortenberry, and said the two bonded over what prosecutors have described as “the cause” — helping Christians and other persecuted minorities in the Middle East. The lead figures in the alleged plot all had ties to Baaklini’s group, In Defense of Christians, and are of Lebanese descent.
Buxton used a series of texts to highlight the close relationship Baaklini shared with Fortenberry, including other fundraising appeals from the congressman.
