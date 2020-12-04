A little later than usual this year, it’s time for the annual Christmas/holiday shopping book recommendations.
Books are selling well this year, with people spending more time at home with more time on their hands.
I think books are also selling well because they provide an escape to another time and place.
Whatever your motive for reading, we offer some new titles and some oldies but goodies.
“Only Yesterday” by Frederick Lewis Allen — I loved this 1931 history of the 1920s.
Allen, the editor of Harper’s, writes with a perfect combination of detachment and irony about the society of what is commonly known today as the “Roaring Twenties.”
He intersperses the major issues of the day with tales of everyday trivialities that give you a true sense of what it was like to live in that time.
Best of all? Not one hint of what Allen’s politics were.
And if you like “Only Yesterday,” you might follow it up with his “Since Yesterday,” a similar history of the 1930s.
“We Keep the Dead Close” by Becky Cooper — For the true crime lover, this intensively researched work on the 1969 murder of Harvard grad student Jane Britton is a good choice.
Cooper, who heard whispers about the mysterious murder while an undergrad at the university a half-century later, decided to delve into the case and became obsessed with it for a decade.
Did a legendary archeology professor get away with murder? I’ll never tell.
“JFK: Coming of Age in the 20th Century” — John F. Kennedy biographies often fall into two categories: hagiography or scandalmongering gossip.
Logevall’s is neither, which makes it one of my favorite presidential biographies. The first of two volumes, this JFK bio is straightforward and insightful.
We learn about Kennedy’s status as a “second son,” his aspirations as a writer, and his world travels as a young congressman that would shape his policies as president.
“Race Against Time” by Jerry Mitchell — This is a riveting first-person account of a small-town reporter whose courage and investigative skills helped lead to the convictions of notorious Klansmen from the 1960s.
Many murders of blacks during the Civil Rights Era went unsolved. Or, in many cases, they were solved but no one was charged or convicted.
Mitchell’s reporting in the 1990s helped prompt authorities to reopen old cases and put away killers such Byron de la Beckwith, killer of Medgar Evers.
His interviews with some these killers are particularly fascinating — and chilling.
“How to Lead” by David Rubenstein — The subtitle of this book is “Wisdom from the World’s Greatest Leaders, Founders, and Gamechangers.”
Rubenstein, who made billions in finance and became philanthropist, conducts interviews with many of the big names: Bill and Melinda Gates, Phil Knight, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, James A. Baker III, Condoleezza Rice, David Petraeus, Jeff Bezos, Oprah Winfrey, Nancy Pelosi, Colin Powell and more.
Perhaps because he did not come up as a journalist, Rubenstein has a “regular guy” style of interviewing that consistently draws out insightful comments from his subjects, all of whom are accustomed to be interviewed.
I have to say he made me think twice about some of the prominent figures of whom I am not particularly fond.
This book would be particularly good for the young person on your shopping list.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.