Every year, my Valley Press friend Sheri Arnold asks me, “When does Jon get here?”
As the holidays approached, it was never, “Is Jon coming to see you this year?” No, always, “When does Jon get here?”
That’s because she knew that every year, for decades, Jonathan Fulbright — my roommate at Syracuse University in the late ‘70s and lifelong friend ever since — drove from his home in West Texas to my home in the AV for a brief visit.
And, just as reliably, every June since college, Jon would appear at the door of our college friends Doug and Kris Johncox in Maryland.
The four Johncox kids never knew a summer without Jon. “You could set your calendar by him,” Doug said.
Then Jon and I would meet up back there and drive to his hometown, New York City. Then up to my hometown upstate.
My mom and my aunts loved him.
Jon was consistent, reliable, a loyal friend, easy to talk to, and possessed of a brilliant mind and a gentle soul.
That phrase, gentle soul, kept popping up over and over in tributes and prayers and get-well messages for Jon after he suffered a massive heart attack on Jan. 29.
For a time, there was hope for recovery, maybe a heart transplant. But it was not to be. Jon died Tuesday night in Dallas. He was 64.
How to tell you about Jon in a 600-word newspaper column? Jon was, as they say in Latin, sui generis — one of a kind.
A gentle soul indeed. Kids and dogs loved Jon. We would go to visit my friends either here or in New York, and their kids (and their dogs) would flock to Jon.
They sensed his innate kindness and were drawn to him.
Like me, Jon was a straight man who never married. He grew up in Manhattan (population 8.7 million) and settled in Pecos, Texas (population 10,108) — and he loved them both. And knew them both better than anybody.
His dad, a prominent reporter for the New York Herald Tribune, was from Texas, and that was the connection.
When I say brilliant mind, I mean Jon had almost total recall of everything he heard and read. This made him a tremendous asset to his newspaper, the Pecos Enterprise, where he covered sports, city government and just about everything else since starting there 40 years ago.
Think about that. Those first high school athletes Jon covered are now in their fifties and many have had kids whose games Jon covered.
That memory also manifested itself in an encyclopedic knowledge of his favorite TV shows, “M*A*S*H” and “The Odd Couple.”
Give him a synopsis of an episode, and he’d say something like, “Sixth season, fourth episode.” And in the Internet age, you could look it up — and find that he was right.
He knew sports statistics — high school, college, pro. He loved his NY Giants and Rangers. He loved the Beatles and Bob Dylan. (His mom was a Zimmerman, but no relation to Bob).
Jon knew all about business, particularly the media industry, and could somehow keep track of mergers and buyouts of all manner of corporations. “They’re owned by X, which bought them from Y back in 1997.”
He hadn’t lived in New York in 40 years, but still knew all the subway stops and schedules. Once, in the days before cell phones, we were in Manhattan and needed to call the Hotel Pennsylvania.
I said I would call Information, and Jon said, “Pennsylvania 6-5000.”
“What?”
“PE6-5000. Like the Glenn Miller song. Since it was right across from Penn Station, a lot of the musicians used to stay there, and that’s what the song was about.”
“And they still have the same number?”
“Yes. It’s supposedly the oldest continuous phone number in the country.”
I dialed. He was right.
Jon was my good friend since the first week at Syracuse in 1975, and as I look back over these 46 years, I feel blessed and lucky for having known this gentle soul.
This December will be tough. Sheri won’t be asking, “When does Jon get here?”
