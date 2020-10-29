LANCASTER — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station are asking the public to help identify an aggravated assault suspect. The man allegedly assaulted a victim inside a local business.
The woman, also pictured, accompanied the alleged suspect.
Those who recognize either one or have information on who they might be, are asked to contact Det. DeLaCruz at 661-948-8466.
