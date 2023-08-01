Kids Killed Doomsday Plot Sentencing

Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing Monday at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho. Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival.

 Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a woman she saw as a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess tasked with ushering in an apocalypse.

Vallow Daybell, 50, was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife. Vallow Daybell, will serve three life sentences one after the other, the judge said.

