Ida Nudel, who personified the Cold War struggle of Jews to emigrate from the Soviet Union to Israel, died Tuesday in Israel, where she had lived since 1987. She was 90.
Her death was announced by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who said in a statement that Nudel was “an exemplar of Jewish heroism for us all” who embodied “the yearning for Zion” at any cost.
Nudel, an economist, became known as the “Guardian Angel” for mounting a one-woman campaign to maintain communication and monitor the condition of her fellow “Prisoners of Zion” — Soviet Jews, known informally as refuseniks, who, like her, had been imprisoned or persecuted for seeking permission to emigrate. She was banished to Siberia in 1978 after unfurling a banner from her Moscow apartment that read, “KGB, Give Me My Visa to Israel.”
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, whose father, President Chaim Herzog, greeted Nudel when she arrived in Israel to a hero’s welcome in 1987, said in a tribute to her on Twitter, “It’s important to remember and commemorate the stories of the Prisoners of Zion who with spirit and bravery changed the world.”
She won her 16-year battle against the Soviet bureaucracy when Mikhail Gorbachev, the Communist Party’s general secretary, relented. His decision came after actress Jane Fonda made well-publicized visits with Nudel — Fonda said they had provided “a mantle of protection” — and more subtle diplomatic appeals by US Secretary of State George Shultz.
Gorbachev was also prodded by American industrialist Armand Hammer, who said Gorbachev had asked him if he would help extricate Moscow from its decadelong war in Afghanistan.
“I will if you promise me one thing — give me Ida,” Hammer said he told Gorbachev. Hammer flew Nudel to Israel on his private jetliner.
Her autobiography, “A Hand in the Darkness,” was published in English in 1990. Three years earlier, her story had inspired an Italian film, “Farewell Moscow” (1987), starring Liv Ullmann.
Ida Yakovlevna Nudel was born April 27, 1931, near Crimea, to Yakov Nudel and Chaya (Filanovsky) Nudel. She described her parents as nonreligious idealistic Communists.
She was raised by her maternal grandparents on a collective farm until she was three. Her father was killed in World War II fighting German troops near Stalingrad when she was 10.
After graduating in 1954 from the Moscow Institute of Engineering and Economics, Nudel worked for a construction company and later as an accountant for the Moscow Microbiological Institution.
Inspired by Israel’s victory in the Six-Day War in 1967 and by the attempt by a group of Soviet Jews to commandeer a small plane at the Leningrad airport and fly it to Israel ( she heard about the episode on a radio she had gotten as a birthday present from her sister, Ilena), she, her sister, her brother-in-law and her nephew applied for visas and began learning Hebrew.
Nudel was charged with “malicious hooliganism” for her protests in the late 1970s, fired for being a threat to Soviet security and sent to Siberia, where she worked for nearly four years as a night watchman at a truck depot.
“Without prison,” she wrote to her sister, “I will not gain freedom.”
When her exile ended, she was not permitted to return to Moscow. She resettled in the relatively remote city of Bender, Moldova.
Nudel was in her mid-50s when she joined her sister in Israel; Ilena’s family had been granted an exit visa in 1972. She originally lived in a rural settlement, then moved to the city of Rehovot, about 18 miles south of Tel Aviv, to be closer to her sister. (Information on survivors was not immediately available.)
In Rehovot, Nudel founded Mother to Mother, an organization supporting single mothers who had immigrated to Israel from the Soviet Union with their children.
Nudel vociferously protested Israel’s decision to withdraw from Gaza and, in effect, cede internal control to Hamas, the militant Islamic Palestinian organization.
