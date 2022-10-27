PARIS (AP) — French painter Pierre Soulages, an icon of post-World War II European abstract art famed for his use of black, has died, according to the Soulages Museum in his hometown of Rodez. He was 102.

Soulages became highly influential for his reflections of black, which he called “noir-lumiere,” or “black-light,” and was seen as France’s greatest living painter in recent years.

