Italy Gal Costa Obit

Brazilian singer Gal Costa poses after a press conference at the “Festival di Sanremo” Italian song contest, in 2008, in San Remo, Italy.

 Alberto Pellaschiar/AP Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO — Singer Gal Costa, an icon in the Tropicalia and Brazilian popular music movements who enjoyed a nearly six-decade career, died, on Wednesday. She was 77.

Her death was confirmed by a press representative, who provided no further information.

