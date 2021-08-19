A woman who pulled off a road to change drivers during a trip with her father and three young children was knocked unconscious and arrested by two Northern California sheriff’s deputies, who then lied about the encounter to responding paramedics and on official reports, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.
Body cameras worn by the deputies with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office recorded them pulling guns on Nakia Porter before slamming her to the pavement while handcuffing her along a rural road in the town of Dixon on the night of Aug. 6, 2020. Porter’s father, Joe Powell, was also placed in handcuffs and briefly detained.
Porter was jailed overnight on suspicion of resisting arrest, but never charged. She said the ordeal was confusing and dehumanizing.
“I was doing my best to do everything right, giving no reason to be treated like this,” said Porter, 33, who is Black.
The lawsuit brought by attorney Yasin Almadani accuses the deputies of violating state and federal civil rights statutes by engaging in “unlawful seizure, assault and excessive force.”
“Thankfully, the video evidence contradicted the fabricated facts,” Almadani said. “So what occurred here, we believe, was a racially motivated beating and terrorizing of a Black family.”
Solano County sheriff’s officials did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment on the complaint filed in US District Court in Sacramento.
The lawsuit asks a judge to order a jury trial for the arresting deputies, Dalton McCampbell and Lisa McDowell, and seeks unspecified damages.
The events unfolded as Porter and her 61-year-old father were making the 100-mile drive home to Orangevale, northeast of Sacramento, after a family trip to Oakland. Her two daughters, ages three and six, and her four-year-old niece were in the back seat. Porter is a software engineer, and her father, who’s retired, worked in computer networking.
