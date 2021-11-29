LAS VEGAS — Travelers heading back to California from Nevada after the Thanksgiving weekend were warned to expect long delays.
The Regional Transportation Commission Southern Nevada said in a tweet, Sunday morning, that cars were backed up for 20 miles on Interstate 15 southbound.
Heavy traffic on the Sunday after Thanksgiving at the state line near Primm, 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas, is as traditional as the holiday.
Officials say the delay is partly attributed to the interstate dropping from three lanes in Nevada to two in California.
