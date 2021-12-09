By Alex Vadukul
The New York Times
Hyun Sook Han’s childhood abruptly ended when the Korean War began. She was just 12 when she fled her home by foot with her family one winter day, carrying her little sister on her back. As she marched through the cold she kept looking behind her in despair. Children had been abandoned on snowy banks, left to fend for themselves.
The ache she felt for them never left her.
“All those children crying,” Han wrote in a 2004 memoir, “Many Lives Intertwined.” “I could not look into their eyes and acknowledge such sorrow. Instead, I whispered to them: ‘I will come back and help you.’ ”
After the war ended in 1953, and Han grew into a young woman, she decided to study social work at a university in Seoul. She joined the country’s nascent child welfare field and began assisting Korean families who wanted to adopt children who were orphaned by the war. She then started aiding American families seeking to adopt Korean children, but wondered about the culturally disorientating transition they might face overseas.
So in 1975, Han emigrated to St. Paul, where she helped start a Korean adoption program at the Children’s Home Society of Minnesota. Over the next three decades, she pioneered and expanded international adoption services in the Midwest.
Han died, Nov. 5 at her home in St. Paul. She was 83. Her daughter, Shinhee Han, said the cause was kidney cancer.
Working from her small office at the agency, Hyun Sook Han helped place thousands of Korean orphans with families across the state and beyond. She became a vital liaison to Korean child welfare agencies by providing a cultural bridge during the labyrinthine adoption process.
“When the child meets the family at the airport, the parents are so excited,” her daughter said. “But for the child, coming into this new world, they don’t understand who these people are. They’ve lost everything familiar to them. My mother’s vision was that the Korean part of their identity shouldn’t die at the airport.”
As her charges grew up in the Midwestern landscape of frosty winters and college football games, Han was a tether to Korean traditions.
