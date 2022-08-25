SACRAMENTO — Democratic state lawmakers moved, Tuesday, to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California’s local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters’ will.
Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official and choose that official’s replacement at the same time and on the same ballot.
But that could result in a replacement taking office with a minority of votes in a multi-candidate field, and with potentially fewer votes than the official who is ousted.
That “offers bad actors a powerful incentive for targeting an elected official with whom they disagree, in order to replace them with someone who would otherwise not enjoy the support of a majority of voters,” said Democratic state Sen. Josh Newman.
The pending bill still would allow voters to recall a sitting local government official but eliminate the second step, leaving the local government to appoint a replacement or call a special election to fill the vacancy.
“Elections will be restored to their intended purpose of allowing for a referendum on the integrity or fitness of the recalled official, and not as an end-around to subvert standard electoral processes,” said Newman.
California is one of 30 states that allows for the recall of local officials, and it has recently had some bruising battles. Voters in San Francisco, in June, ousted their district attorney in mid-term, though voters there already use a process similar to the pending legislation. Opponents of Los Angeles’ prosecutor have failed twice to mount recall elections there.
