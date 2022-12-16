LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission unanimously granted applicant SG H2 Holding Co. LLC/Dr. Robert T. Do, a Conditional Use Permit for the construction and operation of a renewable hydrogen fuel facility on about 15 acres at the northwest corner of Sixth Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M), in the heavy industrial zone, and approved a mitigated negative declaration for the proposed project.
The city first announced the proposed project, in May 2020.
It consists of the construction and operation of a facility that would produce hydrogen from unrecyclable mixed waste paper feedstock.
“The feedstock would be gasified to produce a hydrogen-rich gas that would be further processed into pure renewable hydrogen fuel,” Senior Planner Jocelyn Swain said at Monday’s Planning Commission meeting.
The hydrogen gas would transported off site in pressurized tube-trailer containers for use by Shell Hydrogen and Iwatani Corporation of America at hydrogen refueling stations throughout California.
“This is a clean fuel which would not release greenhouse gases or other air pollutants and does not contribute to climate change,” Swain said.
The proposed facility would convert 42,000 tons, per year, of unrecyclable mixed waste paper into 4,570 metric tons of hydrogen, per year, with a full production capacity of 13.1 metric tons, per day. The facility would also capture approximately 70,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide as a byproduct of the hydrogen production.
The system would recover the carbon dioxide and produce a carbon dioxide liquid that would be transferred to a site in Bakersfield for permanent sequestration.
The proposed facility would operate for approximately 25 years. It is designed to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week for 350 days each year, or 8,400 hours, per year. The facility is expected to employ approximately 43 people.
There would be four buildings on the project site totaling 47,181 square feet. These buildings include the administrative building and warehouse, a water treatment building, operator/remote instrument enclosure building and biomass storage building.
In response to a concern raised by Landale Mutual Water Co. of Lancaster, Commission Chairman James Vose noted that under the conditions for approval, the City of Lancaster Economic Development Division plans on transferring sufficient water rights to the Landale Mutual Water Co. to meet the total water supply requirements for the project.
“Transferring water units in control of the city is a substantial benefit to the project,” Vose said. “The city has done that on various other projects through the years.”
In response to a question from Commissioner Steven Derryberry, Swain said the city would transfer 100 acre-feet to Landale Mutual Water Co. for sale to the applicant.
Do thanked the city staff members who have worked with his team for the last several months, as well as Aspen Environmental Group, which conducted the initial study/mitigated negative declaration for the proposed project.
“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to bring this project to Lancaster,” Do said.
He called the proposed project a major milestone not only for the state, but also for the country.
“This project is exactly what the federal and the state of California is looking for and we’re proud to work with the staff and the city to have that project being part of the City of Lancaster, which is the first project in the US to be able to provide clean hydrogen,” Do said.
The facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2024, he said.
The commission voted 4-0, Monday, to approve the Conditional Use Permit and mitigated negative declaration.
Commissioners King L. Moore II, Daniel Tufts and Leslie Underwood were absent.
