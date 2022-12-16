Hydrogen plant map

This is an aerial view of the 15-acre site at the northwest corner of Sixth Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M), where a renewable hydrogen fuel facility will be built.

 Map courtesy of City of Lancaster Planning Department

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission unanimously granted applicant SG H2 Holding Co. LLC/Dr. Robert T. Do, a Conditional Use Permit for the construction and operation of a renewable hydrogen fuel facility on about 15 acres at the northwest corner of Sixth Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M), in the heavy industrial zone, and approved a mitigated negative declaration for the proposed project.

The city first announced the proposed project, in May 2020.

