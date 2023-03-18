LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County man was sentenced Friday to 77 months behind bars for committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a two-week crime spree two years ago.

Colin Lacey, 29, of the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty in August to one federal count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.