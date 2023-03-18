LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County man was sentenced Friday to 77 months behind bars for committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a two-week crime spree two years ago.
Colin Lacey, 29, of the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty in August to one federal count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the US Attorney’s Office.
In November 2021, Lacey participated in the robbery of six businesses — five of which were 7-Eleven convenience stores. During the robberies, Lacey typically entered the stores, pointed a handgun at the store’s cashier and stole money — usually hundreds of dollars in cash belonging to the business.
In one case, Lacey and Kyle Richard Williams, 26, of Inglewood, traveled together to a smoke shop located in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles. Williams entered the store, pointed a handgun at the cashier and stole $442 while Lacey waited outside the store before fleeing with Williams, according to the US Attorney’s Office.
That same night, Lacey and Williams robbed 7-Eleven stores in Hollywood and Mid-City.
