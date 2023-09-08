South Korea Obit Hwang

In this undated photo provided by the Hwang family, K.C. Hwang is seen working in the bureau Hwang died on Aug 31. He was 99.

 Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — K.C. Hwang, whose six-decade-long journalism career included 30 years chronicling South Korea’s tumultuous modern history for The Associated Press, including as Seoul bureau chief, has died at age 99.

Hwang died Aug. 31 of chronic ailments after undergoing kidney dialysis for two years, his son, Yoon Chul Hwang, said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.